Deolali Camp’s road turns into a pool

NASHIK: Katare Foundation’s founding president Santosh Katare and RPI city president Suresh Nikam have demanded the Cantonment Board of Deolali to divert the water from the street near Jolly Complex (joining Main Street to Howson Road) as the Camp’s motorists are facing several issues due to the water accumulation. The street is one of the important streets of the Camp connecting two main market roads.

However, as there’s construction work going on at the side of the intersection point, the water flow has been obstructed, and the street is full of big potholes. Water accumulation increases the chances of accidents and the risk of water and mosquito-borne diseases. The Cantonment Board, while approving the construction plans at various places, orders builders not to shut the flowing channel of water in the area.

The respective businessman also signs the undertaking for the same. The chowk consists of banks, medical stores, and shops and is busy throughout the day. However, some vehicles parked on the street and construction material dumped on the street is causing trouble to the commuters and motorists.

The street has turned into a mud water pool. Bhagwan Katariya, former vice president of Cantonment Board has raised the issue for the past three years in four general meetings. He stated that rainwater and potholes invite accidents. The Board approved the request of concretizing the chowk, but the work was stalled due to the lack of funds. Earlier, the water used to pass through Sansari lane no.1 and enter the Darna river.

However, the construction has obstructed the water’s flow. Mangesh Gupta, former president of the traders’ association, and others have also lodged a written complaint with the Board. Santosh Katare, Suresh Nikam, Santosh Gaikwad and others have demanded that the Board should take immediate action to solve the problem.