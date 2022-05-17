Dengue threat looms large

NASHIK: Dengue is one of the most serious diseases of our time. Every year, millions of people worldwide die from this deadly disease. Most cases of dengue are reported during the early part of the rainy season, during which time most caution is required. Considering the seriousness of this vector-borne disease, the government is constantly raising awareness about it.

Dengue larvae breed mainly in frozen and stagnant freshwater and July to October is the favorable period for their growth. This is why we need to be very careful during this time.

Many programmes are run at the government level to create awareness among the people about the serious disease of dengue. National Dengue Day is observed every year before the onset of monsoon. The purpose of observing this day is to make people aware of this life threatening disease. Dengue Day is celebrated every year by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

There is more awareness about dengue than ever before. However, there is a need to raise awareness about the disease in the interior of the country. Dengue is caused by the bite of an Aedes mosquito.

Symptoms

Symptoms of dengue fever appear within 3 to 7 days after being bitten by a dengue mosquito.

A patient bitten by a dengue mosquito suddenly develops a high fever and chills.

The patient’s head aches profusely. It also causes discomfort due to joint pain and weakness.

The throat starts to ache. It is sometimes mild and sometimes overwhelming. There are also pink scars on the neck, chest and face.

During this time the patient does not feel for eating. He/she constantly feels like vomiting.

How to take care?