Demarcation of eco-sensitive zone soon

NASHIK: Brahmagiri is a very important place in Nashik district from religious, cultural and geographical point of view. Since the river Godavari originates at this place, the sanctity of Godavari river also depends on the Brahmagiri mountain and various developments taking place in the area.

Taking this into consideration, District Collector Suraj Mandhare has started the process of determining the eco-sensitive zone in this area in Nashik district with a view to preserving the greenery of Brahmagiri and the sanctity of Godavari.

Village-wise committees and state level committees have been constituted to determine the boundaries of eco-sensitive zones in the Western Ghats area of the state as per the Government Resolution dated 04 June 2014. The concerned Gram Sevak of this village level committee is the member secretary. The committee will conduct a public hearing on the proposed sensitive area and mark the sensitive area through direct inspection and will map it out.

Such a provision has been made in this ruling. There is a provision to study the report prepared on the basis of actual survey and map the eco-sensitive zone considering the land rich in natural biodiversity, man-made land use, forest area, lake, river, nala and grazing area. In that connection, action will be taken in and around Brahmagiri.

As the member secretary of this committee is Gram Sevak, the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad has been informed about initiating action in this regard. District Collector Mandhare has mentioned that the Forest Department, Agriculture Department and Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue) Nashik, Trimbakeshwar have also been directed to take appropriate action regarding this committee.

"Preparation of maps by marking on the basis of actual inspection, survey of the area through public hearing. The process of determining the eco-sensitive zone in this area has been started with a view to preserving the greenery of Brahmagiri and the sanctity of Godavari." - Suraj Mandhare, District Collector