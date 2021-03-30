Deshdoot Times

Demand to stop silt lifting from the Godavari

Memorandum given to District Collector
Demand to stop silt lifting from the Godavari
godavari river
Sandip Chavan
Nashik
godavari
District Collector Suraj Mandhare
Silt lifting
Goda lovers
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com