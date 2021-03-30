Demand to stop silt lifting from the Godavari

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Namami Goda Foundation has demanded to stop sand lifting from the Godavari river in the name of silt removal. It can cause danger to water flow in the river, it has added. It is necessary to remove the silt from the river basin. However, heavy sand extraction has started in the river basin. Members of the Foundation met the District Collector and gave him a memorandum in this regard. </p>.<p>The court has given several instructions to keep the flow of the Godavari river uninterrupted and clean. Currently, Godavari beautification work has been undertaken under the Smart City Mission, and accordingly, many kinds of work are underway near the river bed. While carrying out these works, it is mandatory to follow the instructions of the court.</p><p>Currently, work is underway to install an automatic gate under the Holkar bridge. Work is also underway to remove silt from the river bed. However, large-scale sand extraction has been started in the name of silt removal from the concerned contractor. The sand extraction is dangerous for the biodiversity of the Godavari bed and is strongly opposed by Godavari lovers. </p><p>According to the circular of the revenue department, sand cannot be excavated at a distance of six hundred meters on either side of the bridge. In this place, sand is being extracted directly from the river bed. There should be no action that would endanger the existence of the Godavari river. Therefore, it has been demanded in the memorandum that sand extraction should be stopped immediately.</p>