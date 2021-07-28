Demand to start special bus for women

NASHIK: Mahatma Gandhi Vidyamandir Society and Madhura Women Empowerment and Welfare Trust (Madhura Trust) have demanded to start a special bus for women. Mahatma Gandhi Vidyamandir Society has 13 colleges in its Nashik campus, in which about seven thousand students, one thousand teachers and non-teaching staff are working today. People are facing an inconvenience as there is no availability of city bus despite a bus halt near the college.

Considering this, Mahatma Gandhi Vidyamandir Society and Adivasi Seva Samiti gave a statement to the administration of Nashik Municipal Transport Corporation, demanding to start bus service to various routes from the college bus stop and to divert some buses by this route. Madhura Trust’s general secretary and Mahatma Gandhi Vidyamandir society trustee Sampada Hiray made a demand to Milind Band, general manager, Nashik Municipal Corporation City Link bus service, to start special bus for women during the peak hours.

During the visit, women safety, cleanliness of buses, future innovations and modernization city transport field were discussed during the visit. Milind Bund assured that additional trips would be increased to other routes considering a response to the trips that are being done on an experimental basis.

"The number of women passengers in Nashik city is increasing. Madhura Women Trust has made this demand to ensure that women can travel safely and comfortably. Madhura Trust has always been committed to the welfare of women. Preliminary talks have been very positive and I am sure that a special bus for women will be launched in a few days." - Sampada Hiray