Demand to start hospital services

Nashik: Local citizens and social organisations from Multanpura locality in old Nashik have reiterated their long pending demand to start services at a NMC-run maternity hospital in the area for the convenience of residents.



A memorandum in this regard was submitted to Distract Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday. "Nashik Municipal Corporation has not yet started about a three-storey maternity hospital at Multanpura in old Nashik. The hospital should be dedicated to the people at the earliest," a memorandum submitted to the minister said.



Citizens of the area and Sai Sevak Mitra Mandal had raised their demand with the municipal administration many times in this regard. However their long pending demand has still not been met.



The memorandum submitted to Guardian Minister Bhujbal has requested to start the Multanpura hospital as soon as possible.



Social activist Ankush Raut, Deepali Vyavahare, Sachin Bodhare, Abhishek Shide, Satosh Jadhav, Imran Khan, Aditya Vyavahare, Balnath Gaikwad and Nilesh Vanmali were present while submitting the memorandum to Bhujbal who is also the state food, civil supplies and consumer protection minister.