Demand to solve issues in vegetable market

<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>Chhatrapati Shivaji Vegetable Market Traders Association requested newly appointed NMC divisional officer Nitin Nere to solve various issues in the vegetable market in Satpur and welcomed him.</p>.<p>There are various problems in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj vegetable market. Though a follow is taken on regular basis to solve them, they are not solved yet.</p><p>As they are becoming more complex, NMC should give its attention them and solve them, demanded the Association to Ner.</p><p>He on the occasion made it clear that he will inspect the vegetable market to know the various issues. A firm stand will be taken to solve these issues, he added.</p><p>President of the Association Shankar Patil, former president Nana Wagh and other office bearers were present on the occasion.</p>