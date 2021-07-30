Demand to run Kisan Express daily

DEOLALI CAMP: Farmers of Nashik, Igatpuri, and Sinnar taluka are benefiting through Kisan Express as their produce like grape crops and other commodities reaches North Indian states and earns them a decent income. The train has the permit to run for four days a week but runs only once a week. As a result, a major cargo chunk gets stalled for transport. NCP district vice president Ratan Chawla has demanded the Railway Ministry to run the Kisan Express daily for the farmers’ benefit.

Last year, due to the persistent efforts of MP Hemant Godse, Railway Ministry agreed to the demands of farmers and kick-started the country’s first farmers/ agriculture train from Deolali to Danapur (Bihar). The Kisan Express became a convenient mode of transport for farmers to transport their goods and other commodities to Northern India. As the train provides concession in agricultural freight, many farmers are availing benefits of the same.

However, if the train starts functioning daily, the goods will transport faster, and the farmers won’t suffer the financial loss. While many traders and farmers were financially hit during the Covid-19 period, they are earning some money from the sale of agricultural commodities. However, they aren’t getting the desired facilities from the railways. While the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the vision to make farmers self-reliant, the railway administration is not providing the required support. As the freights arrive on time due to efficient transport by Kisan Railway, they are getting better prices.

Therefore, it is important to start this train every day. Apart from this, an independent Kisan Railway should start from Deolali to Kolkata and Railway Ministry should take care of the demands. Pandharinath Hagwane, Balasaheb Adke, Suresh Gawli and others have made statements in this regard. The request has been forwarded to MP Hemant Godse, MLA Saroj Ahire, and Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.