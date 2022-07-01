Demand to resume Kundewadi bus for Panchavati Express

NASHIK: Pimpalgaon Baswant city’s BJP representatives have demanded officials to resume the bus services to and fro Niphad Railway Station for villagers and ease the travelling process to Mumbai. As many residents visit Mumbai regularly for work and other reasons, they find it convenient to commute through Niphad Railway Station by Panchavati Express. Two special buses, one in the morning and one in the evening, running in time as per Panchavati Express timings will aid villagers in travelling to and fro Mumbai.

The Panchavati Express leaves Niphad Railway Station at 06:15 am for Mumbai. It reaches Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 10:45 am. Many residents of Pimpalgaon Baswant travel daily to Mumbai by Panchavati Express due to favourable timings. They can complete various works like government formalities, business purchases, and others. Due to the presence of qualified doctors in Mumbai, many residents visit the city for medical treatment and check-ups.

After completing their work, they return home through the Panchavati Express that halts at Niphad around 11:00 pm. As stated by the representatives, the bus services were paused during the pandemic and haven’t been resumed. Resumption of bus services to and fro Niphad Railway Station for Pimpalgaon Baswant villagers will help them immensely.

Therefore, the party representatives submitted a letter to the Pimpalgaon Baswant depot chief and sought immediate resumption of services. If the depot didn’t resume the services immediately, the party will stage an agitation.

BJP district secretary Satish More, Kisan Morcha’s Bapu Saheb Patil, BJP’s minority cell state secretary Alpesh Parkh, city president Prashant Ghodke, Prof Laxman More, and others were present at the meeting.