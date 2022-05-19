Demand to restore traffic on Sinnar Phata, Chehdi road

DEOLALI CAMP: Work on the bridge between Sinnar Phata and Chehdi on the Nashik-Sinnar National Highway is progressing at a very slow pace. MNS taluka president Sunil Gaidhani has demanded the toll administration to complete the work as soon as possible and open it for traffic.

“If the bridge is not opened for traffic in the next fortnight, the party will resort to agitation against the toll administration on May 30,” it warned. While the work between Sinnar Phata and Chehdi has not been completed, toll collection however is being done by the toll administration for the last four years.

The road work that has been going on for the last several days is still in progress at snail’s pace. With heavy traffic jams on the service road between the Chehdi and Sinnar Phata stretch in the evening, it has been creating huge inconvenience to the the motorists and working class.

Many political parties and organisations had earlier demanded the toll administration to complete the unfinished road work immediately and open it for traffic. “But the toll administration deliberately ignored this and continued the work at a slow pace but now no cause or reason will be entertained,” warned taluka president Sunil Gaidhani, group president Ishwar Gaikhani, Harshad Gaidhani, Vishal Gaidhani, Sonu Jadhav, Pappu Gaidhani and others.