Demand to restart Covid centre in Bhagur

<p><strong>DEOLALI CAMP</strong>: Former deputy council chief of Bhagur, Kakasaheb Deshmukh, has demanded the reopening of the Covid centre shut by the Bhagur Municipal Council after increasing the Covid-19 cases. The graph of cases has risen once again, and the District Collector is ensuring strict implementation of the rules.</p>.<p>Due to the increasing number of cases, the residents of Bhagur need to visit Cantonment Board and Bytco Hospital for tests and treatment. The senior citizens, especially, are facing problems due to travelling long distances. Poor senior citizens are already suffering from a financial crunch. Their travelling expenses are adding up to the burden. Even the vaccination centre should get started in Bhagur. </p><p>Senior citizens of Bhagur and surrounding villages need to visit Cantonment or Lahvit for a vaccination centre. Some needed to wait for hours and didn’t even get vaccinated. The Bhagur Senior Citizens Association has demanded the District Collector to set up a vaccination centre within the limits of Bhagur Municipal Corporation. This step will prove beneficial to the residents of Bhagur. The demand has been put forth by Deshmukh, Anita Karanjkar, Senior Citizens Association president Dadasaheb Deshmukh, and others</p>