Demand to provide vacant beds to non-Covid patients

<p>NASHIK : </p><p>Of the total 4,556 beds which have been acquired in government and private hospitals in city, 3,107 are vacant. The percentage of vacant beds at present is 68%. Thus some private hospitals are demanding to provide these beds to non-Covid patients.</p>.<p>Accordingly, Nashik Municipal Corporation has acquired a total 4,556 beds from government and private hospitals. However, Corona spread in NMC limit has been reduced since October 1 and daily count has reduced to 300-250 patients. Many patients are preferring to take treatment by staying at home and only 1500 patients are being treated in the hospitals. Of the total 4,556 beds in 91 hospitals in the city, 3,107 beds are vacant. Of the total 2495 general beds, 1763 are vacant.</p>.<p>The state government has estimated second Corona wave in November. The state government has made preparations again for this. The 80:20 formula will remain same and there will be no change in it, NMC has made it clear.</p><p> Information about Covid patients will be taken after second week of November and and government will be conveyed about next decision, informed Nashik Municipal Corporation.</p>