Demand to provide land for Kabristan

OLD NASHIK :

Around 170 deaths have been reported in Old Nashik area in last two months. As there is no sufficient space at old kabristan. Many people are dying daily due to Corona infection and other reasons.

As there is no space available in kabristans in Old Nashik area, government should provide those lands which have been reserved at Nanavali and Wadalagaon for kabristan to Mulsim community, it has been demanded.

Nashik city has witnessed deaths in large numbers in last two months. Around 8-12 people are dying daily. Government has allotted land for kabristan at Gaulane area. However, it is impossible to dig grave there due to hard surface. People are facing inconvenience as the areas is at far distance from city.

Those who died due to Corona were buried in Jehangir Masjid kabristan, Rasool Bag kabristan near Shalimar, Qazi kabristan near Dwarka and kabristan at Wadala. As there is no space government should give those lands which have been reserved for kabristan, it has also been demanded.