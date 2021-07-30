Demand to extend new railway track to Kasara

NASHIK: Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve Patil has welcomed the demand of MP Hemant Godse to extend the length of the new railway line from Central Railway to Manmad-Igatpuri to Kasara station. In view of this demand, a meeting of high-ranking railway officials will be held soon to survey the new railway line and a decision will be taken to extend the railway line between the two main cities of Manmad-Igatpuri to Kasara.

This will save time for the train journey between Nashik-Mumbai and will also pave the way for the launch of the Nashik-Mumbai local service, informed MP Hemant Godse. During the Parliament session in Delhi, MP Hemant Godse had a special meeting with Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve Patil to discuss the issue. A new railway line is being laid between Manmad Nashik - Igatpuri. Work is also underway to lay a new railway line from Kalyan to Kasara.

The distance from Nashik to Mumbai by railway is about 180 km. However, the ghats between Kasara to Igatpuri, the mountain valleys, the railways face many difficulties. For this, additional engine bunkers are installed on the locomotives between Kasara to Igatpuri. So the ascent of the ghat is crossed. But it cost time and money for the train. Now it is convenient to connect the railway line anew. The construction of tunnels on the railway line has been facilitated by the latest machinery.

Therefore, it has become convenient to build a tunnel between Igatpuri and Kasara, increase its diameter and speed up the railway service. Therefore, by connecting a new railway line between Igatpuri to Kasara, the travel time between Nashik and Mumbai can be reduced. The Rajdhani Express between Nashik and Mumbai takes only two and a half hours.

However, Panchavati Express takes about four hours to reach Mumbai. If this railway line is also laid between IgatpuriKasara, it will save extra time in the ghat area. Raosaheb Danve has also shown a positive stand after realizing that Godse’s demand was just. A special team from the Railway Ministry will soon inspect the railway line between Kasara and Igatpuri and a proposal will be submitted in this regard.

Accordingly, the construction of the new line will be approved and the construction of the railway line will be started, Danve assured MP Godse during the meeting. If the new railway line between Manmad and Igatpuri is taken directly to Kasara, it will save a lot of time. So the railways’ money will also be saved.

At present, even though backers are attached to the train in the Igatpuri-Kasara railway line, the train still passes with a slow speed in the Ghat. The diameter of the tunnels will be increased due to this new railway line. With the laying of this railway line on the Ghat road between Igatpuri and Kasara, it will be possible to travel at high speed and this will also pave the way for the launch of local services between Nashik and Mumbai.