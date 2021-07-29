Demand to dissolve Nashik APMC's board of directors

NASHIK: BJP Nashik metropolitan district general secretary and Kadwa co-operative sugar factory director Sunil Kedar has demanded that strict action should be taken against those involved in irregularities in Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) and appropriate persons should be appointed by dissolving the board of directors.

The Market Committee has been plagued by massive corruption, scams, irregularities and scams for the last 20-25 years. The Market Committee has suffered huge losses due to the mistakes of MSC bank. The government audit report states that crores of rupees have been embezzled. There have been repeated complaints about this. However, no action has been taken to date.

The chairman and board of directors of the Market Committee are holding the employees responsible and those employees who do not support and oppose the existing board of directors against corruption, raise their voices against injustice are harassed. The employees are not allowed to table their demands. Servants are pressurised not to agitate, he said. “Those employees who are participating in the agitation are transferred.

We support the chain hunger strike started by the employees of this Market Committee under the leadership of Nilesh Dinde, divisional president of Maharashtra State Agricultural Produce Market Committee Employees Union at Eidgah Maidan, Nashik from Saturday, July 24th and their demands are just. The government should take immediate note of their demands,” he demanded.