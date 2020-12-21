Demand to construct flyover on Nashik-Trimbak route

Nashik: MLA Seema Hiray in a written statement to the Municipal Commissioner, Mayor and Nashik Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman to construct a flyover from Satpur police station circle to Samrudh Chowk on Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Road.

There is huge traffic on Trimbakeshwar Road. As Satpur and Ambad MIDC are industrial areas, there is heavy traffic on this route. As a result, road accidents are taking place on regular basis on the stretch from Satpur police station circle to Papaya Nursery.

Ambad link road which is heading from Papaya Nursery to Ambad industrial area. There is another road leading to Ashoknagar, Satpur Colony.There is a way to enter Khutwadnagar and Satpur MIDC from Sakal circle. This road is busy with traffic 24 hours.

As the high number of vehicles going to industrial areas and residential areas, traffic jams are a regular here. Also, tourists going to Trimbakeshwar also use this route. If a flyover is built up from Sakal circle to Samruddh Nagar Chowk, the traffic congestion will be reduced and the traffic will be smooth.

In view of this, MLA Hiray has demanded to make a provision of fund in the budget of Nashik Municipal Corporation for the construction of flyover on Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Road.