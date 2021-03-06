Deshdoot Times

Demand to close the vegetable market at Lam Road

Traffic congestion on the road
Demand to close the vegetable market at Lam Road
Sandip Chavan
Nashik
Deolali Camp
Traffic congestion
vegetable vendors
Lam road
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com