Demand to close the vegetable market at Lam Road

<p><strong>DEOLALI CAMP</strong>: Ratan Chawla, district vice president, Nationalist Congress Party has demanded the Cantonment Board of Deolali to shut the vegetable market at Lam Road as locals are facing inconvenience due to the market. The presence of vegetable vendors in the morning and evening is resulting in traffic congestion on the road. </p>.<p>Due to the leftovers thrown by the vendors at the side of the road, the presence of stray animals is increasing, thus making it much difficult for motorists to pass by. As it is one of the main roads connecting Deolali and surrounding villages to Nashik Road, the road is busy throughout the day. Also, the leftovers attract mosquitoes as well thus increasing the chances of diseases like malaria and dengue.</p><p>It poses a danger to the health of people residing in the colonies nearby. The road is witnessing minor accidents due to stray animals. Also, buyers, as well as vegetable vendors, are failing to follow Covid-19 related norms. As the new cases are increasing again for the past 15 days, everyone needs to maintain social distancing and wear a mask, he added. In the letter, Chawla stated that if the Board doesn’t close the market, a public movement will be started to protest against the market.</p>