Demand to announce temporary schedule of entrance exams

Nashik: It is not yet clarified by any institutions or authority when and how the entrance examinations for various courses at national or state level, including Class Xth and XIIth, will be held. Therefore, parents and students have demanded to announce a temporary schedule of examination.

Schedules for national and state level entrance examinations for various courses are announced by December every year. However, there is still no clarity about any of the examinations this year. The state board is examining that to conduct state level examinations in May-June this time.

The examinations are held in February-March every year. The National level Common Examination (JEE) is conducted twice to admit students in various national institutions including IITs. The medical entrance examination was held in the month of May this time.

The National Entrance Examination Board has not yet announced whether the examination would be held or postponed. The admission process for various vocational courses in the state this year has not started yet. The state's entrance examination cell has also not yet announced a decision on further examinations.

Announce tentative schedule

Students plan their study for entrance examinations according to the examination dates. Many students take more than one examination for different courses they want to join in. Although schools, colleges, private coaching classes are not actually reopened, students are studying through online platforms and other possible means. Therefore, it is now necessary for the National and State Entrance Examination Cells to announce the rough outline about when the examination will be held. So that students can plan their studies for the entrance examinations.