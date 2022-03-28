Demand for speed breakers on Makhmalabad Road

NASHIK: Although the speed of vehicles has been reduced to some extent by putting dividers on Dream Castle Chowk to Shinde Nagar road on Makhmalabad Road, the number of accidents has increased due to the lack of speed breakers on this road. Three days ago, a woman died in an accident near the Vitthal-Rukmini Mangal office.

Now, accidents have become common on this road. Due to the high speed of vehicles, the common man has to exercise even while crossing the road. For this, there is a demand from the residents that speed bumps should be installed on this road.

As there is a link road to Makhmalabad village and to get to the outskirts of the city, there is a lot of traffic on this road between Dream Castle Chowk and Square. Vehicles come at high speeds as the road is narrow. For this, dividers were installed on this road. The number of accidents has been reduced to some extent. However, accidents happen every day in this area.

In addition, street vendors set up stalls to sell vegetables and fruits. So the road is narrow. Vehicles come fast on this narrow road. There is a Maruti Mandir and a jogging track on the road, so the common people face difficulty crossing the road. Residents on the side of the water tank have to exercise daily while turning vehicles. For this, speed limiters should be installed on this road to limit the speed of vehicles, which has been demanded by the senior citizens' association, Maruti Mandir residents of the area.

"Although road dividers have been set up, fruit and vegetable vendors sit here to sell along the road, making it difficult to drive. Due to the speed of incoming and outgoing vehicles, accidents are constantly happening. For this, speed bumps should be installed near Maruti Mandir and near Shinde Nagar." - Roshan Kashmire (Resident, Hanumanwadi)

"As there are speedy vehicles on the road, you have to exercise while crossing the road. Due to the jogging track, the crowd has increased here. Due to the high speed of vehicles, women and senior citizens are getting into accidents due to collision with vehicles. The road requires speed breakers." - Ujwala Bodhle (Resident, Madhuban Archis)