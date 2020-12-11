Demand for release of water to Ojharkhed canal

Nashik: There is water scarcity in some parts of Niphad area and there is an increasing demand to release water to Ojharkhed canal.



Experts believe that the development of Shirwade Wani, Mukhed, Antarveli, Pachore Vani, Vavi, Nandur, Savargaon, Ranwad, Khadakmalegaon and adjacent villages was largely dependent upon the water supply from Ojharkhed canal.



As a result, the irrigation system of these villages as well as the water supply-dependent businesses have been largly depend on the timely inflow of water from the Ojharkhed canal. As the north-eastern part of Niphad taluka is somewhat rugged and due to its geographical structure, the rainwater in this area is mostly flows away immediately.



No one can avoid a natural disaster. Therefore, there will be occasional droughts and if the rains are erratic, then after sowing twice, thrice, the farmer will have to face difficulties in uncertain conditions.



The farmer here is working hard and sowing according to the rainfall forecast. Despite hard work and diligence, sometimes due to lack of water, production is greatly reduced. Currently, wheat, gram, summer maize and fodder for livestock are in need of water in the area and water availability is good in the highlands while there is always a shortage of water in some areas.



In some places, the water level in the wells has gone down. Water supply schemes in Shirwade Vani area are also shut down due to shortage of water. Wheat and gram crops are feeling cold at the moment and need irrigation. If obstructions caused by the lack of water are removed and release and circulation of water as per the irrigation system is done, the benefits will reach not only to the farmers but as also the irrigation department.



The irrigation department should plan at least three rotations till June and release the first rotation from Ojharkhed canal, farmers and traders in the area demanded. They also said that water be released from the dam to save the rabi season crops by holding a review meeting.