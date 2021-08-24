Demand for flyover between ITI signal and Papaya nursery

NASHIK: MLA Seema Hiray of Nashik west constituency recently met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and demanded to construct a flyover between ITI signal and Papaya nursery in view of the vehicular rush on Trimbakeshwar road. Nitin Gadkari reportedly stated to address the issue. The industrial area in Nashik is developing fast for the last many years.

Along with industrial development, workers colonies are developed. There is a rush of workers, industrialists and vehicles transporting industrial goods on the road. In addition, devotees from various parts across the country are visiting Trimbakeshwar. All these have led to traffic jams on the road.

Considering this, demand has been made to construct a flyover between the ITI signal and Papaya nursery and to approve the fund for the same. Minister Gadkari then instructed the concerned to prepare a project report in detail and assured to float a tender process in this regard soon.