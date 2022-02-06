Demand for blood bank, sonography centre

NASHIK: A demand has been made for setting up of a blood bank and sonography center at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in the dense populated Dwarka area. Nashik Municipal Corporation has spent crores of rupees on medical facilities in Dwarka area. Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital has been set up under it. The entire area is dominated by the poor and middle class.



Zubair Hashmi, president of Biles Foundation, has demanded that both these facilities should be made available at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital. He submitted a statement to Dr Bapu Nagargoje, Municipal Health Officer.



People from rural and urban areas come to this hospital for affordable treatment. At present there is a big need for blood bank and sonography center in the hospital.