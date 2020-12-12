Delhi's key borders continue to remain closed

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>Important border points of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, including Singhu, Tikri, Dhansa, Auchandi, Mangesh, Chila and Gazipur continue to remain closed for movements in view of the farmer protests as they continue their sit in at the borders.</p><p>According to the Delhi Traffic Police today (Saturday) morning, these borders points continue to remain closed and motorists have been advised to take alternative routes and those border points that are open.</p><p>Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders are the ones open with Haryana and can be used for commute, according to police.</p><p>Jhatikra border with Haryana is open, but, only for the movement of two-wheelers and pedestrians, the traffic police update added.</p><p>Meanwhile, there are local reports from Punjab and Haryana regarding movement of more farmers coming from far- flung areas of Punjab and heading towards Singhu to join those who are sitting in for the protest.</p><p>Farmers who have plans to intensity their protests further on December 14 are preparing to hold the ground even between more harsh weather with forecasts of light rain and increasing cold.</p><p>Lately, two of Delhi's police officers deputed at Singhu had contracted COVID and were presently under home quarantine.</p>