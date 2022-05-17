Delhi-Mumbai corridor to benefit Nashik

NASHIK: The state government today directed the National Industrial Development Corporation (NIDC) to conduct an immediate survey of the corridor project in Nashik. This directive of the state government will now speed up the work of the proposed Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor project, and once the project is completed, thousands of unemployed people will get jobs. For the last three to four years, Godse worked to link Nashik in the corridor, and finally, he succeeded in improving the city’s connectivity.

The state government had announced in 2007 that the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai corridor would be set up at Aurangabad and Nashik. Nashik was excluded from the first phase due to the non-availability of water in the corridor for the proposed Delhi corridor. At present, construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Corridor project at Aurangabad is in its final stages. Water flows to Aurangabad through Nashik.

However, due to the non-availability of water in Nashik, Godse was constantly worried the district will not be included in the Delhi-Mumbai corridor project.

To connect the district, Godse got the Upper Vaitarna-Kadwa-Devlink river connection project approved. He succeeded in reserving water supply for the corridor construction through the river linking project as Water Resources Department approved the same. Thus, Godse eliminated the water shortage drawback and opened ways for the corridor in the district.

He took continuous follow-ups from the state and central government to aid Nashikites. Godse had reminded the government that thousands of acres of land in Sinnar and Igatpuri talukas can be acquired for the corridor. As Nashik city is placed in the state’s Mumbai-Pune-Nashik golden triangle, the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor creation will give the district a huge boost in various aspects, and thousands of young people will get jobs.

Following his demand, the state government yesterday sent a letter to the National Industrial Development Corporation (NIDC) directing it to conduct an immediate survey of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. The state government will complete the land acquisition for this project, and central government will provide the infrastructural facilities, informed MP Godse.