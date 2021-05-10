Delhi HC agrees to hear plea on Central Vista Project

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will hear tomorrow (Tuesday) the plea seeking an interim stay on the construction work underway for the Central Vista project in New Delhi.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel and comprising Justice Jasmeet Singh agreed to hear the matter on May 11 after Advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the petitioners, informed the bench about the Supreme Court order.

The apex court on Friday declined the plea seeking a stay on the Central Vista project as the matter was pending in the High Court.

However, the top court granted liberty to petitioners to approach the Delhi High Court for an early hearing.

Petitioners Anya Malhotra and Sohail Hashmi knocked on the doors of the top court after the Delhi High Court refused to put a stay on the Central Vista redevelopment project and adjourned the matter to May 17.

The plea contended that the construction of the project has a "super spreading potential and threat" to the workers who are being exposed to the infection daily while working and that too without payment.

The construction work for the Rs 20,000 crore project in the heart of the capital's power corridors has been brought under the ambit of "essential services", a move that has angered the opposition.

The opposition and activists have hit out hard at the government for continuing with work on the project in the middle of the pandemic.

The plan also recently received an environmental clearance which paves way for a new home for the Prime Minister to be built by December 2022.