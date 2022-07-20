Delayed cattle ponds work a cause of concern

As vegetable vendors sitting by the road leave their leftovers by the roadside, the leftovers invite stray cattle, thus making them occupy the road. Stray animals not only block the road but also increase the chances of accidents as well.

Even these animals are in danger of getting injured in accidents. Earlier, Deolali Cantonment Board’s corporators had put up the issue in the board meeting and demanded the installation of cattle ponds at various places like Barnes School, Rest Camp Road, Shigwa Gaon, and restarting of the pond already established at Gurudwara road.

The board had initiated relocating the cattle to the cattle pond at Gurudwara road. When Deshdoot Times spoke to Dr Rahul Gajbhiye, Chief Executive Officer of Deolali Cantonment Board, he explained various issues associated with the cattle’ relocation. As per the statistical data provided by him, the workers shift 15 to 16 cows every month to the cattle pond. However, the devotees and environmentalists obstruct their work often.

Also, due to the delay in construction of cattle ponds across the town, the menace associated with cattle is growing gradually. The cow dung spread across the roads isn’t a pleasant sight to watch. Residents expect the board to speed up the work and shift the cattle as the shifting will create a win-win situation for all. Even the workers will take care of cattle efficiently, and they will get timely food, water, and medical assistance