Delay in TDR scam probe

Farooq Pathan

NASHIK: Despite two orders by the general body meeting (GBM) for the investigation into the much talked about TDR scam in Tarwalanagar in Panchavati within the Nashik Municipal Corporation limits, the administration is still scrambling to probe this scam. Nashikites are wondering when the actual investigation of this scam will begin. Former BJP group leader and Ward 4 corporator Jagdish Patil, who exposed the scam, has said that he will appeal to the court against the administration as soon as the minutes of the GBM is published.

The role of the administration is in doubt as the probe into the scam has been handed over to the Deputy Commissioner of Administration by the Revenue Department and then by the Deputy Commissioner of Administration to the Revenue Department.The issue of TDR scam at Survey No. 159 of Ward No. 4 in Panchavati in connection with the acquisition of reserved land on reservation No. 112 has been raging for the last few months.

Former BJP group leader Patil who has exposed the scam is pursuing action against the culprits in the case. In this case, land acquisition was carried out despite the construction of sheds and encroachment on the land concerned. The encroachment and illegal construction had to be removed at the expense of the municipal corporation and it has not been recovered by the municipal corporation.

However, transfer of development rights (TDR) was issued on the entire plot by purchasing less area. Even so, the name of the corporation has not been mentioned as the owner of this land. After he raised his voice in this regard, a decision was taken in the general body to probe the matter and take action.

However, some officials in the administration kept the resolution secret. As this insulted the general body, Patil had proposed to the general body to take action against the culprits. The chairman of the inquiry committee, Sandeep Nalawade, did not give a satisfactory answer when asked about it at the general body meeting held last week.

It is understood that after the Revenue Department had sent the file to the Deputy Commissioner of Administration for action regarding the staff, meeting venue of the inquiry committee, minutes etc. for investigation of this case, the Deputy Commissioner (Administration) forwarded the file back to the Revenue Department without taking any action.

As a result, all-party members had expressed their displeasure as no inquiry committee had met so far. The question arises as to who exactly is not being investigated by the administration to save this scam.

"I have made it clear that I will knock on the court’s doors . Action will be taken after receiving the minutes in writing from the administration. The GBM has earlier ordered an inquiry into the TDR scam and stern action against the culprits. However, this resolution is not being implemented by the administration. Attempts are being made by the corporation to support the scamsters. But I will not rest unless this matter is settled. I am ready to go to the High Court and I have all the concrete evidences." - Jagdish Patil, former group leader, BJP