Delay in monsoon hampers sowing

NASHIK: Sowing of kharif crops continued to remain subdued for the second consecutive week because of delay in the onset of southwest monsoon over several parts of the district.

As a result, despite the end of June, only 8.89 per cent Kharif sowing has been done in the district and only 19.89 per cent in Nashik division.

The target for Kharif in Nashik district was set at 6 lakh 65 thousand 582.20 hectares while in the division it was set at 21 lakh 91 thousand.

After Mrig Nakshatra in June, Adra Nakshatra is underway and good rains are being experienced in some parts of the district. Although this has accelerated the sowing, the late rains have delayed the sowing.

Till June 28, only 8.5 per cent Kharif sowing has been done in the district. In June last year, 15 per cent sowing was done. Despite low rainfall in June last year, sowing was started due to good rainfall at the beginning of the month.

There is a picture of maize and bajra crop being given priority by the farmers in the district. Although sowing has gained momentum so far, soybean sowing does not seem to be gaining momentum due to unsatisfactory rainfall.

This year, the general area of food crops has been fixed at 5 lakh 30 thousand 488, out of which 46 thousand 133 hectares or 8.70 per cent area has been sown. It has sown 17% maize. Maize has a general area of 2 lakh 9 thousand 497 hectares and has been sown on 35641 hectares. Besides, 3.28 per cent or 2779 hectares of pulses have been sown. Oilseeds have been sown on 1161 hectares, which is only one per cent of the land under cultivation.

28% sowing of cotton

Cotton is sown in Yeola, Nandgaon and Malegaon talukas of the district. So far sowing has been done on 28 per cent or 11,457 hectares.