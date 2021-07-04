Deficit rainfall mounts problems for sowing

NASHIK: Paddy cultivation has been delayed in some parts of Trimbak taluka due to rains taking a break for the last eight to ten days. Paddy is a major crop grown in Trimbakeshwar tehsil. This year too, paddy was planted after cultivation. But due to the less rainfall in this monsoon season, there is a crisis of resowing as the seedlings are getting dried up and turning yellow like other crops of sorghum and nagli which are among the major crops taken up in the tehsil.

Of the June monthly average rainfall of 881.30 mm, Trimbakeshwar tehsil has recorded a meagre 250 mm of rainfall from June 1, 2021 upto July 2. This data clearly shows how farming activities have affected and delayed. Meanwhile, paddy seedlings are ready for transplantation. However due to lack of good rains, the process has been stalled. Meanwhile farmers who have access to water have emphasized on transplanting paddy.

For the last several days, farming activities in Shirdi, Rohile, Malegaon and other areas of Trimbakeshwar tehsil have been slowed down due to deficit rainfall. Farmers are waiting for heavy rains as there is no mud in the fields for transplanting paddy seedlings. The sorghum, nagli seedlings in the area are turning yellow due to the heat wave conditions. This has created a crisis of re-sowing