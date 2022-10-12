Defaulting shopkeepers owe Rs 56 crore to NMC

Nashik

While Nashik Municipal Corporation is in need of funds for development works, crores of rupees are still to be recovered by way of property and water cess. On the other hand, it is understood that there is a total outstanding amount of Rs 56 crores to be recovered from by the NMC from the defaulting municipal shopkeepers in the city.

The tax department of the municipal corporation has started recovering the pending dues and the Galas (Shops) of the defaulters will be sealed. There is a total of 2093 Galas (shops) and 851 Otas (platforms) in Nashik municipal limits.

Preparations have been started to beat the drum in front of the houses of the defaulters. On the other hand, recovery has also started from the owners of Galas.

There are 62 commercial complexes in six divisions of the municipal corporation and there are a total of 2093 Galas. While the number of platforms is 851. The rent received from it every month contributes to the income of the NMC.

In the year 2014, the municipal administration increased the rates according to the ready reckoner. Therefore, the rent of a single shop Increased from Rs 3000 to 10000. Due to this, Gala tenants registered a strong protest.

At present, rent is being paid at the old rate by the shopkeepers and the increased rent is not being recovered as per the ready reckoner. Therefore, the corporation has to bear huge financial losses.

There are Rs 56 crores in rent arrears as per the ready reckoner rate in the last six years. The highest arrears of Rs 30 crores is in the Cidco division.