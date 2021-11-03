Deepavali: A festival of growth

Diwali is one of the most famous and important festivals celebrated in India. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm, rejoicing the end of the Hindu month of Ashwin, i.e., in October or November.

Every year, on Diwali night, the divinity of the sky is illuminated by twinkling lights, sky lanterns, and firecrackers. The whole house is decorated during Diwali. Homemade sweets are exchanged.

Diwali is considered to be the day on which Lord Shriram killed Ravana and returned to Ayodhya with Mother Sita. The people of Ayodhya celebrated the day with great joy by lighting up lamps to welcome him. It is said that the whole region from Ayodhya to Mithila was illuminated by the lights of Shriram and Mother Sita as per the royal order. Thus, the night was illuminated by the light of lamps.

Whatever the reason behind celebrating Diwali might be, there is a lot of excitement in the market during this festival. Every year people flock to the shops for sweets, clothes, essentials as well as jewellery.

People belonging to different religions celebrate it according to their customs, so the festival has an atmosphere of joy and excitement in everyone’s home.

Five days of Diwali

Dhantrayodashi - On the day of Dhantrayodashi, people consider it auspicious to buy new items, including gold and silver. The house is decorated with lamps. Dhanvantari, the goddess of wealth, is worshiped and anointed. It’s said that Yadav is also the birthday of Goddess Dhanvantari. The Goddess worshipped for the health and prosperity of our family. Many people believe that Goddess Lakshmi enters the house on the same day, blesses the house with wealth, and positive energy spreads throughout the house.

Narakchaturdarshi - This day is known as Chhoti Diwali. This is the second day of Diwali. On this day, people decorate the house with colors, and women draw mehndi on their hands. The entire preparation for Diwali is reviewed. Children receive gifts from their relatives and parents.

Lakshmi pujan - The most important day of the five-day Diwali is Laxmipujan. On this day, Mata Lakshmi, Shri Ganesh Bhagwan, and Mata Saraswati are worshiped with great pomp and ceremony. This deity is invited at home, and the house is appealed to smell forever. For this, doors, windows and balconies are kept open. Beautiful lamps are decorated on windows, doors, and rangoli is made.

After the ritual is completed, the celebration of the arrival of the deities is doubled with fireworks. Sweets are added to evening snacks. On this day, merchants and traders worship Lord Kubera and Mother Lakshmi in their shops.

Padwa - The fourth day of Diwali is Padva. On this day, married couples try to please each other by giving nice gifts. Even today, many people worship Lord Krishna Govardhan. In rural areas, domestic animals, especially cows, bulls, buffaloes, and goats, are decorated and fed Diwali sweets.

Bhaidooj - The fifth day of Diwali is to cultivate the unbreakable and boundless love of brothers and sisters. On this day, the sisters wish for their brothers’ prosperity by lighting up lamps and waving with great sincerity.

India is a country where communities of different castes live together in one bond and celebrate each other’s victory with great joy. In today’s stressful life, when people rarely meet each other, Diwali brings a happy opportunity to meet your loved ones. People make their relationship stronger by giving each other good wishes, gifts, and Diwali sweets.

Nowadays, everyone is aware of the damage caused to the environment due to firecrackers. As a result, many families celebrate Diwali without pollution. Harmful blows are not fired on Diwali in schools and other institutions as well as the Government of India urges citizens to celebrate pollution-free Diwali.

So, let us resolve to celebrate this coming Diwali pollution-free and contribute our best in the interest of the country. This is our country, we all have a responsibility to keep it clean and beautiful. The country should be considered clean and beautiful, not just a nation.

(Article By- Shantanu Zagade, Intern at Deshdoot Times)