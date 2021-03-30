Deduction in funds for quality improvement scheme

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has allocated Rs 5 crore in the 2021-22 budget for the quality improvement scheme of colleges. While Rs 26 crore has been allotted in the last two years, only Rs 5 crore has been utilized by colleges and universities. Senior economist Dr. Narendra Jadhav started this scheme when he was the Vice-Chancellor of Pune University. </p>.<p>The scheme was helping colleges and university departments to take necessary items, including conducting conferences and seminars. There are about 900 colleges in Pune, Ahmednagar, and Nashik districts under the SPPU. As more than 50 per cent of the colleges are rural and nonaided, such institutions benefit from this scheme. The university has approved the budget for the year 2021-22 in the online session due to the deteriorating financial condition of the university. </p><p>However, SPPU has allotted Rs 5 crore instead of Rs 13 crore for the quality improvement scheme. The university had allocated Rs 12 crore each for colleges in 2019-20 and 2020-21 and Rs 2 crore for university departments. Out of the allotted funds, colleges have spent Rs 4.18 crore only in two years, while university departments have used Rs 75 lakh.</p><p> Not only the university but also the colleges have the right to the examination fees and tuition fees collected from the students. Therefore, more funds should be given for quality improvement, demanded Senate member Dr. Shyamkant Deshmukh.</p>