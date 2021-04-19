Panpoi dedicated to public on Lam road

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Water is precious, and the Badani family has done a great job of arranging a drinking water facility for the people, expressed Parasmuni Maharaj while dedicating a panpoi to the public at Deolali. The Vinay Badani family of Rajgruh Society on Lam road built a panpoi (drinking water provision) at Kesharwadi-Kandawadi as per the wishes of his parents. On this occasion, Vinay Badani, Chhaya Badani, Vinod Desai, Kishori Desai, Hemant Mehta, Malati Mehta, contractor Narendra Pise apart from citizens, including Ramdas Marathe Kesharwadi Manager Major Nilesh Purohit, Raju Ingle, Amol Tagad, Sanjay Nikam, Nandu Landage, RagGorkhe, were present.</p>