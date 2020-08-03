Dedicated permanent infection hospitals to come up across Mah : CM

MUMBAI :

A couple of dedicated permanent infection hospitals will be set up across Maharashtra for curing COVID-19 patients in an efficient manner, stated Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

Speaking while inaugurating the 371-bedded Dedicated COVID Hospital in Mira Bhayander suburb here, the CM asserted that the intial work for the project will start this month.

Terming the state's efforts on tackling the pandemic as "temporary arrangement", he told that the healthcare crisis insinuated its' outbreak ,however, it caught us off guard owing to our ineffectiveness."

Hence, a permanent facility for the infection treatment across the state was necessary.

The government will play its' role and local administrations should take it forward as well as the citizens should ensure adherence to precautions," he affirmed.

Pondering over the fact that "one doesn't know as to when the vaccine will be available", he conceded, "Presently, we are creating facility in the halls and grounds.

This is only a temporary measure.""The state will give topmost priority to the health infrastructure and facilities in addition to the developmental works," he assured, appealing the citizens to create awareness, especially in the hinterlands, for fighting the disease.

The cabinet ministers Eknath Shinde and Jitendra Awhad were present on the occasion besides other prominent politicians.