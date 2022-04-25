Dedicated bus service for women from tomorrow

NASHIK: Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (Citilinc) has decided to launch a special bus service exclusively for women. From tomorrow (April 26), these women's special buses will run on three routes to complete eight trips.

On the route No. 101, the bus will start its first-round special service at 9:30 am from Gangapur village to Nimani via Bardan Phata, Satpur, Civil and Nimani, while the second round will start at 06:00 pm from Nimani to Gangapur village via Civil, Satpur, Bardan Phata and Gangapur village.

On route No. 103, the Citilinc will start its first round at 9:25 am via Ambadgaon to Nimani towards Symbiosis, Uttamnagar, Pawannagar and Nimani, while the round 2 will start at 06:00 pm from Nimani to Ambadgaon via Pavannagar, Uttamnagar, Symbiosis and Ambadgaon.

On route No. 266, the special bus will ply the road at 9:30 am from Nashik Road to Nimani via Dwarka, Shalimar, CBS and Nimani. The second round will start at 9.30 am from Nimani to Nashik Road via CBS, Shalimar and Dwarka to reach Nashik Road.

The third round will begin at 06:00 pm from Nashik Road to Nimani via Dwarka, Shalimar and CBS to reach Nimani. The fourth round of the women's special bus will start at 06:00 pm from Nimani to Nashik Road via CBS, Shalimar, and Dwarka to reach Nashik Road.

Citilinc has appealed to women passengers to avail of this special bus service, which will make eight rounds on three routes from tomorrow.