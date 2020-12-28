Decrease in patients; no case in Peth

Nashik: According to a report received on Sunday from the District General Hospital, 104571 COVID-19 victims have been discharged in the district. While no case is reported from Peth.

At present, the number of patients undergoing treatment has decreased by 104 to 2,396 patients. So far 1,945 patients have died, informed by Dr Anant Pawar, Nodal Officer, District General Hospital.



In rural Nashik, 195 positive patients were undergoing treatment. While in Chandwad 36, Sinnar 161, Dindori 89, Niphad 71, Deola 32, Nandgaon 59, Yeola 19, Trimbakeshwar 26, Surgana 06, Peth 00, Kalwan 41, Baglan 157, Igatpuri 20 and Malegaon Rural 15 patients were under treatment. A total of 927 positive patients were being treated.



Also 1,292 in Nashik Municipal Corporation area, 159 in Malegaon Municipal Corporation area and 18 outside the district, totalling 2396 such patients were undergoing treatment. Also till date 108912 patients have been found in the district.





Recovery rate improves



Percentage of patient recovery in the district. The per centage of recovery in rural Nashik was at 94.72, while in Nashik city it was 96.84 per cent, in Malegaon 92.67 per cent and in district outpatient it was 93.41 per cent. The overall recovery rate in the district was at 96.01.



Mortality rate under control



A total of 1,945 patients have died of Covid-19 including 756 from Nashik rural, 968 from Nashik Municipal Corporation area, 174 from Malegaon Municipal Corporation area and 47 from outside the district.



Key point



* Out of 108912 Corona affected patients, 104571 patients were fully discharged.



* 2396 positive patients currently undergoing treatment in the district.



* Recovery rate in the district at 96.01 percent.