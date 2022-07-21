Decks cleared for NMC polls

The Maharashtra local body election including that of Nashik Municipal Corporation was delayed earlier in order to know the judgement of the court on the Banthia commission’s report.

Now, the apex court has directed the Election Commission and Maharashtra State Election Commission to prepare and begin the polling process as soon as possible. As per reports, it has told the State Election Commission to notify the election in the next two weeks.

Therefore, decks cleared for the five-yearly election to the Nashik Municipal Corporation. But seeing the forecast of rain, there is a possibility that the election will be delayed till September or October.

With the acceptance of the report, OBCs will get 27 per cent political reservations in local body elections in the state. Meanwhile, there has been an increase of 11 corporators in NMC this year. With this, the total strength has increased from 122 to 133.

It is not yet clear whether 27 percent of reservations will be available in 133 seats or 27 percent of reservations will be available in 104 Open seats due to reservations for Scheduled Castes and Tribes on 29 seats.

It is understood that the decision will be taken after receiving the instructions of the State Election Commission. However, the OBC leaders have expressed their happiness as the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections are being held with the OBC reservation.