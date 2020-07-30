Decision to offer prayer at home

NASHIK :

In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, it has been decided to offer prayer on the day of Eid-ul-Azha.

City Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre Patil called a meeting regarding this on Wednesday at city police commissionerate.

Shahar-e-Khatib Hafiz Hisamuddin Ashrafi, religious leaders from Mulsim community and trustees of some mosques in Old Nashik and Wadalagaon area attended the meeting.

Eid-ul-Azha (Bakri Eid) will be celebrated on Saturday (Aug 1). On the backdrop of current pandemic situation, the state government has put a ban on organization of public and cultural events.

Nangre Patil on the occasion informed about the government guidelines and rules. He urged that a precaution should be taken that there will be no gathering to offer mass prayer.

In addition there should also be no gathering in market areas. Religious leaders on the occasion demanded to give permission for mass prayer and slaughterhouse, but Commissioner of Police made it clear that as per government order these demands could not be approved.

Deputy commissioner of police Amol Tambe, Vijay Kharat, assistant commissioner of police Ashok Nakhate and others were also present on the occasion.