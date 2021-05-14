Decision to form a task force for mucormycosis treatment

Nashik: In a meeting held on Thursday, chaired by District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, the officials have decided to form a task force for post-Covid mucormycosis treatment and to set up an immediate model operation theatre in the district to treat the patients. In the meeting, Bhujbal said that the district administration is trying its best to prevent the spread of Covid-19. A large number of patients are recovering, but some patients are also facing some complications post-Covid treatment.

Many patients are suffering from mucormycosis. He instructed to appoint ENT experts at the post-Covid centre and to conduct regular check up of the patients after discharge. Meanwhile, the task force will include doctors from district civil hospitals, municipal hospitals, and private doctors.