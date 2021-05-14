Deshdoot Times

Decision to form a task force for mucormycosis treatment

Mucormycosis treatment covered under the Mahatma Phule Jana Arogya Yojana
Jeetendra Sapkale

Nashik: In a meeting held on Thursday, chaired by District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, the officials have decided to form a task force for post-Covid mucormycosis treatment and to set up an immediate model operation theatre in the district to treat the patients. In the meeting, Bhujbal said that the district administration is trying its best to prevent the spread of Covid-19. A large number of patients are recovering, but some patients are also facing some complications post-Covid treatment.

Many patients are suffering from mucormycosis. He instructed to appoint ENT experts at the post-Covid centre and to conduct regular check up of the patients after discharge. Meanwhile, the task force will include doctors from district civil hospitals, municipal hospitals, and private doctors.

Mucormycosis is covered under the Mahatma Phule Jana Arogya Yojana. Doctors in district civil hospital, municipal hospital and private doctors should jointly work on this. Include those hospitals treating ear, nose and throat which are not covered in the scheme, instructed Bhujbal and urged that private doctors should contribute in this.
