Decision over MPSC exam to be taken soon

Nashik: After the Supreme Court postponed the Maratha reservation, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission(MPSC) decided to stop the recruitment for 1,206 posts. It is understood that the Commission has sent a proposal to the general administration that the examination should be held soon in the interest of the students and now the proposal has been tabled before the Cabinet sub-committee of the state government.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission will conduct State Service Examination, Engineering Service Complete Examination and Secondary Service Non-Gazetted Group B Joint Pre-Examination. The 1,206 posts will be filled from all over the state under these three examinations.

Earlier, the April-May examinations were postponed twice due to outbreak of Covid-19. After that, the Commission announced the schedule for pre-examination of state service on October 11, engineering service on November 1 and non-gazetted group "B" on November 22. The examination was also planned accordingly. No decision has been taken on the examinations.

On the other hand, a proposal has been put before the Cabinet sub-committee on whether the students of SEBC can be given the benefit of EWS in making an urgent decision regarding the appointments and scheduled exams which have been delayed due to postponement of reservation. It is understood that a decision is likely to be taken before the new year.