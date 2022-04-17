Decision on reopening of gardens likely tomorrow

NASHIK: The state government has lifted the Covid-19 restrictions, leading to reopening of swimming pools in the city. However, more than 500 gardens/parks of Nashik Municipal Corporation are still closed. Citizens have demanded that these gardens should be reopened and it has been informed that a decision on the reopening is likely to be taken at a meeting of the municipal corporation on Monday.

For the past two years, all gardens in the city have been sealed off in lockdown conditions. Repairs were also made in some places during this period. But now, the number of corona patients has come down drastically and the government has lifted all restrictions.

Against this backdrop, all kinds of festivals, processions and political rallies are taking place, while on the other hand, crowded places like malls, cinema halls, etc, have also started at full capacity.

However, a total of 512 municipal parks are still closed. Due to the onset of summer, in the evening, people and senior citizens choose to go to the park with their children to relax and enjoy the fresh air for some time. But on the other hand, even after the lifting of Covid restrictions, they are still suffering from the chaotic management of the corporation. The post of a Superintendent of Garden Department has been vacant for the last few months. Official Amle was given additional charge of the garden department after his transfer, but after he went on leave, senior officer Raundal of the PWD now has the additional charge of the municipal garden department.