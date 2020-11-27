Decision leaves rural students disappointed

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Administrative decision to postpone the reopening of schools in the district till 4th January has left parents, students in rural areas disappointed. Students, along with their parents, have expressed strong displeasure over the non-reopening of schools in rural areas of the district including Nashik rural. </p>.<p>Take the example of Karmaveer Raosaheb Thorat High School and Junior College School at Mauje Sukene. The school had made all the necessary preparations in anticipation of starting school on November 23rd. The school management committee had also given permission to reopen the school by holding a consensus meeting with the parents.</p><p>As there were no Corona patients in Mauje Sukene village, the parents, along with the students, were fully prepared in the hope that the school would start. The school had also made complete preparations and taken precautionary measures per the orders of the government. Consent letters were also submitted by the parents.</p><p>The sudden decision of the District Guardian Minister and concerned officials to postpone the reopening of schools in the district till January 4 has added to the concerns of the parents and students especially from rural parts of the district as they have no proper mechanism and devices to impart online education in rural areas.</p><p>Therefore, parents are worried that the entire academic year of their wards may likely get wasted. There is a lot of confusion, especially among 10th and 12th grade students and parents, and the students are also frustrated that the school has not started.</p><p>While it is true that the number of Corona patients is increasing in urban areas, the transmission of the virus is less in rural areas. Therefore the parents say that it is necessary to start schools in rural areas as the number of patients is not increasing in rural areas.</p><p>At least 10th and 12th classes were expected to start. But now that school will reopen in the new year, parents are worried that their child’s academic year will get affected. Despite the government’s order to continue online education, parents are of the view that there are many obstacles to online education in rural areas.</p><p>Many poor students in remote rural areas are also deprived of online education as they do not have mobiles, proper devices, and a networking system. So, the reopening of schools is the best possible option for them to complete their studies effectively.</p>