Decision about city schools on Dec 9

NASHIK: The Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav has issued a circular regarding health, hygiene, and other safety measures to start schools in NMC limits following the directives of the state government. This circular instructs all schools to be prepared with suggested measures. The decision to start the school will be taken on December 9 after reviewing the situation of Covid-19, said NMC Education Officer Sunita Dhangar.

After the second wave of corona subsided, classes 5th to 12th were started in rural areas and 8th to 12th in urban areas. However, the classes from 1st to 7th in Nashik city have not been able to start for the last 20 months. The State Government decided to start these classes from December 1st.

But, even before the school started, the Nashik Municipal Commissioner took precautionary measures and announced the decision to start the school after December 10 instead of December 1. This decision has come after the outbreak of the new variant of Coronavirus ‘Omicron’, which has been said to be a reason to worry all over the world. Schools in rural areas of the district have also postponed their decision.