Dec 16 is the deadline for admissions

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The admission process for agriculture courses has begun, and admission will be given to the first year of degree courses in agriculture. The process started on Wednesday, and the deadline for online registration and uploading of documents on the website is December 16. The admission process is underway in all four agricultural universities, and detailed guidelines regarding admission have been issued. The merit list will be released on December 20. The deadline for online complaint registration is December 21 and 22.</p><p> Meanwhile, admission to the degree courses available at Mahatma Phule Agricultural University (Rahuri), Dr. Punjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth (Akola), Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth (Parbhani), Babasaheb Sawant Konkan Agricultural University (Ratnagiri) will be given through this admission process. It includes B.Sc. Curriculum Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Fisheries, B.Tech. Admission will be given for Agricultural Engineering, Food Technology, Biotechnology, and Agribusiness Management under the course.</p>.<p><strong>Admission to management quota in January </strong></p><p>According to the current schedule, the college-wise vacancies will be announced on the website on January 12. Thereafter, the deadline for submitting applications for admission to the concerned college will be January 14 and 15. The selection list will be released on January 16 on the website and notice board of the college. The deadline for admission will be January 17 and 18. The classes for the courses will start from January 11th.</p>