Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide

NASHIK :

A 51-year-old debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his house at Chinchkhed village in Dindori taluka of the district.

The deceased, Dattatraya Baburao Labhade (51), a resident of Chinchkhed and small farmer, had taken loans from banks and credit society.

He was worried about repayment of the loan as he had not taken any agricultural production for past four years, police said.

Due to loan burden, Labhade was depressed. On Thursday, he committed suicide when no one was at home.

Police has registered a case of accidental death in this regard. Further investigation is on, sources added.