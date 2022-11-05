Dealing stress with creativity

Durwakshi Patil, a classical dancer said, "Dance is said to be a language of the soul, a medium of expression. And a better way to deal stress, is to express. Whenever I feel low, stressed or exhausted, I just dance it out without suppressing it within. I take all the emotions out as and when needed to keep my mind fresh for new ideas to pop in. I ofcourse express my happiness through dance too. Dance is my way to communicate, which helps me grow more and more creatively".

Another way to deal with stress is to talk it out to some one you trust and if that person recognizes your cretivity, it is all the more better. My friends, family and especially my gurus, Rekhatai Nadgauda and Adititai Panse, keep encouraging me by keeping my energy level high and pushing me to excellence. They are the ones always pulling me out of any stressful zones", Durvakshi adds.