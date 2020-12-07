Deadlock in NIMA: Next hearing on Dec 15

Nashik: The deadlock over power sharing is continued at Nashik Industries & Manufacturers' Association (NIMA) despite the judgement to elect a 'fit person' given by the Deputy Commissioner (Charity). The solution is still not being found yet. The Deputy Commissioner (Charity) has advised NIMA office bearers to come together and solve the issue. He has made it clear that the next hearing will take place on December 15.

The hearing over ‘fit person’ is going on before Deputy Commissioner Kanchanganga Supate-Jadhav. The lawyers and both factions in NIMA tabled their sayings during the hearing. NIMA lawyer Vinayraj Talekar questioned under which law the ‘fit person’ would be elected. Lawyers of other faction Adv Atul Garge, Adv Girish Ugale and Adv of board of trustees and special executive committee Adv N M Saiyyad expressed the views in favour of this. They made the Deputy Commissioner (Charity) aware of the fact that appointments by board of trustees is wrong when election process is in progress.

The Deputy Commissioner had asked why change report had not filed between 1983 to 1998 and demanded entire record. Tushar Chavan, Shripad Kulkarni, Mangesh Patankar and Ashish Nahar were also present on the occasion