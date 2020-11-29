Deadlock continues in NIMA

Nashik: The deadlock over power sharing is continues at Nashik Industries & Manufacturers' Association (NIMA) despite the judgement to elect a 'fit person' given by the Joint Commissioner (Charity). In order to break the power tussle, the next hearing has been set for December 2.



The charity joint commissioner had given judgement to elect a "fit person" to break the power deadlock in NIMA caused by the Corona crisis. According to the report, the next hearing will be held on December 2. So once again the question of NIMA's power remains unsolved. The power struggle has been raging in NIMA for some time now.



The clash between the two groups, including the trust committee, has created a power deadlock.



The most important thing is that even after the court verdict, the dilemma persists and the members are also confused. Meanwhile, Charity Joint Commissioner Kanchanganga Supate-Jadhav had ruled that a 'fit person' would be selected, after a five-week long hearing as per the High Court order.



A copy of the verdict was then sent to the Charity Commissioner. Accordingly, a hearing has been started with the Charity Joint Commissioner Supate from Friday. Lawyers for both the groups, including NIMA, have been fixed for the first hearing. Adv Atul Garge and Adv Girish Ugale from the ruling caretaker group, while Adv N M Syed has been selected by the trustee committee and the special executive committee. Also, since NIMA is a third party in this case, Adv Vinayraj Talekar's name has been fixed.



Chairman Shashikant Jadhav, honorary general secretary Tushar Chavan, vice chairman Shripad Kulkarni, treasurer Kailas Aher, trustee committee's Mangesh Patankar and special executive committee's Ashish Nahar were present for the maiden hearing.

