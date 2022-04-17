Deadline till April 22 to resume work

NASHIK: The protesting ST workers have been ordered to return to work by April 22. Until then, transfers of ST employees will be cancelled. However, the ST Corporation has clarified that it can take action only if the employees take any unnecessary steps.

The court has ordered the agitating workers to return to work by April 22. The court directed the corporation not to dismiss the workers and re-accommodate everyone. The situation was different when they started the strike. Therefore, do not deprive them of their livelihood by firing them, the court said.

However, if the workers are not joining by the 22nd, the corporation will be free to take action. Currently retiring workers are being re-accommodated. However, they will not get a salary during the strike period. So those who were transferred are being cancelled. Employees who have retired will be paid on time. The workers will be rehabilitated. As a result, more than half of the employees have returned to their respective depots. The corporation hopes that the rest will come in four days.