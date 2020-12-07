Deconcretisation of Ramgaya, Peshwa, Khandoba Kund underway

<p>NASHIK:The work of deconcretisation of the bottom of the Godavari riverbed has gained momentum. The work of clearing the ancient Ramgaya, Peshwa, and Khandoba Kund from Hanuman to Gadge Maharaj Bridge at Ramkund has been in full swing for the last two, three days. Battle of the Goda lovers and environmentalists seems to be on the right path. Before the onset of monsoon, the Nashik Municipal Corporation, under the Smart City, had undertaken the work of removing concrete in the river basin of Godavari. </p><p>During the period from June to early August, two kunds Anamik and Dashwamedh were de-concretized. The work was then halted due to the rising water level in the river basin due to incessant rains. Discharge of water also began from the Gangapur dam. As a result, the work couldn't be started. Now the rains have receded, and the discharge from the dam has also been stopped. Therefore, the work of removing the concrete from the river basin has once again picked pace. In the last two, three days, deconcretization is being done by the JCB machine.</p><p>A total of five ancient ponds are to be deconcretised. Among them, Anamik and Dashwamedh were deconcretised before the monsoon. The remaining three kund are being deconcretized to revive natural streams. After that, Ramkund will be deconcretized. The British have mentioned about this ancient kund in their gadgets.</p>.<ul><li><p> Ramgaya kund: It is believed that at this holy place, Lord Ram had buried the remains of his father Raja Dasharath. Hence the name Ramgaya Kund. </p></li><li><p>Peshwa kund: When the first Bajirao Peshwa came to Nashik, this kund was named after Peshwa kund. This place used to be the confluence of five rivers Varuna, Saraswati, Megha, Savitri and Gayatri. </p></li><li><p>Khandoba kund: Built by Sadashiv Bhau’s uncle Trimbak Mama Pethe, the hero of the battle of Panipat. It is known as Khandoba Kund.</p></li></ul>.<div><blockquote>Smart City officials had met three days ago. After that, the work of deconcretization of the remaining three ponds in the river basin has started. Concrete is being removed with the help of JCB and they are taking care not to endanger the structure of the original pond. </blockquote><span class="attribution">- Dewang Jani, Goda lover</span></div>