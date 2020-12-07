Deshdoot Times

Deconcretisation of Ramgaya, Peshwa, Khandoba Kund underway

Battle of the Goda lovers and environmentalists seems to be on the right path
Deconcretisation of Ramgaya, Peshwa, Khandoba Kund underway
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
river Godavari
De-concretisation
Ramgaya
Peshwa
Khandoba kund
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com